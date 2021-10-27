Advertisement

Little Women: The Musical at the Clay Center

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The literary classic takes musical form when “Little Women” hits the Clay Center stage this month!

The timeless tale of the March Sisters comes to life as the Charleston Light Opera Guild returns to indoor live theatre.

The Charleston Light Opera Guild and the Clay Center presents “LITTLE WOMEN- The Musical”

-Maier Performance Hall at the Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences of West Virginia

-October 29-31 & November 5-7, 2021

-Reserve seats at $25 & $30 at theclaycenter.org.

