Ohio AG issues warning: Illegal cannabis products impersonating major snack brands

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Attorney General Dave Yost is warning Ohioans about illegal and dangerous cannabis edibles and hemp derivatives that are packaged to look like well-known brands of snack foods and candy.

“The levels of THC in these fakes could have some real and devastating consequences for children,” Yost said. “Parents need to be extra cautious, especially around Halloween, that these copycat products don’t wind up in treat bags.”

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the most common overdoses among children nationwide involve ingestion of edible cannabis foods and the overdoses continue to rise. In the first half of 2021 alone, the American Association of Poison Control Centers reported hotlines received 2,622 calls for services related to young children ingesting cannabis products.

Ohio’s two poison control centers reported a significant increase in children ingesting such products in 2020:

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center Drug and Poison Information Center reported 79 cases of ingestion in 2020, up from 38 in 2019 – a 108% increase.

Mother of two Jenny Pyles, who lives in Wheelersburg, will be examing her daughters’ sugar bounty extra carefully following trick-or-treat.

“This year we’ll definitely take the extra time to specifically read the packaging,” Pyles said. “That way we’re clear as to what it is and not something our children shouldn’t have.”

