Parents outraged by ‘inappropriate actions’ at Ky. high school assembly

HAZARD, Ky. (WKYT) - Several parents of students at Hazard High School say they are upset about ‘inappropriate actions’ at a school assembly.

Pictures were posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page. The post has since been deleted.

The costume contest was part of their homecoming week.

Several students dressed like Hooters restaurant employees and carried mugs that looked like they had beer in them. Other students were paddled as part of the event.

Parents we’ve heard from were most upset about pictures showing teenage boys dressed in women’s lingerie, dancing on and near school leaders.

The superintendent told us the incident is being investigated and appropriate action will be taken.

This is a developing story.

