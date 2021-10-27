KSP: Report of suspicious package on barge in eastern Ky. unfounded

UPDATE 10/27/21 @ 7:30 p.m.

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Reports of a suspicious package on a barge on the Ohio River in Greenup County turned out to be unfounded, according to Kentucky State Police.

Troopers said Wednesday night that what was believed to be the suspicious package ended up being a part for the barge.

The discovery was made around 2:30 p.m. at Marathon Petroleum’s Siloam Fractionation Facility in South Shore.

ORIGINAL STORY

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A suspicious package was found Wednesday afternoon on a barge on the Ohio River in Greenup County, federal investigators said.

The discovery was made around 2:30 p.m. at a Marathon Petroleum facility.

The road to Mark West Hydrocarbon Inc in South Shore is closed off due to the incident.

Firefighters where the road is blocked off say train and barge traffic in the area has been shut down, as well.

They say fire crews from South Shore, Maloneton, and Washington Township in Scioto County have all responded.

Kentucky State Police and the Greenup County Sheriff’s Department also responded.

Firefighters where the road is blocked off said they couldn’t comment on what the nature of the incident is.

The scene is not visible from where the road is blocked off.

A couple of tractor-trailers are parked in the median on U.S. 23 by the entrance to the facility. Firefighters say no loading or unloading is being done at this time.

Marathon Petroleum released the following statement late Wednesday afternoon:

“During a security check, an unidentified package was noticed on a third-party barge at our Siloam Fractionation Facility on the Ohio River in South Shore, Kentucky. Per safety protocols, the barge was secured and evacuated, and emergency responders were notified and are now on site. We are coordinating with federal, state and local investigators. Our first priority is the safety of our employees, first responders and the surrounding community.”

