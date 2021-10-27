Two familiar names to lead St. Joe girls basketball

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With the start of the WV girls high school basketball season less than two weeks away, St. Joseph’s Central Catholic High School hired a new coaching staff. The school announced that former Marshall women’s basketball star Alyssa Hammond will be the head coach and Jessica Huff is her assistant. Huff was an All-Big Ten student-athlete at Penn State, played professional basketball overseas, coached at the collegiate level and is the wife of Marshall football coach Charles Huff.

In the press release, principal Dr. Carol Templeton stated both coaches “have already met with the student-athletes and are extremely eager to embark on a brand new season. St. Joseph is blessed to have this dynamic duo with such high caliber, passion and enthusiasm for basketball.”

Girls can start basketball practice in West Virginia on Monday November 8th.

