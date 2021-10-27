Virtual learning students sent back into the classroom after failing grades

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As COVID-19 cases continue to plague schools, many districts are offering virtual learning options, but now schools are beginning to see students failing in these programs.

“If they aren’t succeeding there then it’s important that we get them back into the classroom so they don’t fall any more behind,” said Todd Alexander, superintendent at Wayne County Schools.

At the beginning of the year, Wayne County Schools had about 270 students enrolled in virtual learning. After the first six weeks, 70 of those students were struggling and had to be placed back into the classroom.

“We knew that there would be students who would have to return, and that wasn’t a surprise at all,” Alexander said.

To be enrolled in the program, Alexander says students are required to have reliable internet access, as students have to be online every day attending live instruction.

“What we found was if students were failing them it went hand-in-hand with the fact the teacher was just not seeing them and they weren’t using it,” Alexander said.

Alexander says every six weeks, the schools assess how students are doing in virtual learning. If any student is failing, they will be placed back into school to get them in a setting where they can thrive.

“They would see students with A’s and B’s, and those were the students with consistent attendance and then they would see the students who were failing and there was really no in-between students were either successful with it or they are not,” Alexander said.

In Greenup County, Kentucky, the district is seeing more success. After the first nine weeks, Amanda Powell, the director of the virtual learning program says about five elementary school kids were sent back to in-person learning.

“They weren’t keeping up their grades. They had made some bad grades, and we made the decision for elementary students. It’s so important that they not get behind that it was important to go ahead and send them back as soon as we could,” Powell said.

Middle and high school students will be assessed after the first semester. If any are failing, they will also be moved back into the classroom.

“I do think there will be 10 to 15 that will have to come back to in-person school at Greenup County High School in December,” Powell said.

For Greenup County Schools’ program, students have to have a minimum GPA of 2.5 to enter and stay in the program. Since this was put into place, they’ve seen a higher success rate.

“We did not see anywhere near the number of failures. We probably had in the whole school less than 10 students that had failing grades at the end of the first nine weeks, which as opposed to last year where it was 72% of them were failing,” Powell said.

WSAZ also spoke with several other districts, including Pike County Schools in Kentucky and Gallia County Local Schools in Ohio. They both said they’ve only had to send back a handful of students and overall it’s been successful.

