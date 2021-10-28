3 Nights of Trick or Treats weather

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The next 5 nights feature all sorts of trick/trunk or treat festivities. We know of Ironton moving their big night from Saturday to Monday in order to avoid predicted rains. That was the safest call to avoid any chance of rain. Sunday is also a good choice. But face it! Many towns have prepared for one night for a while now and the movement from one night to another poses logistical problems.

The current weather pattern will offer the risk of showers and even a steady rain at times starting Thursday afternoon through Sunday dawn. Since the rains that fall then don’t exist now, we are at the mercy of Mother Nature as to WHEN and WHERE rains fall in the critical 5 thru 8pm nightly time slots.

So keep up with our updated forecasts on air or on line or at the WSAZ app for the latest forecast.

Thursday will be dry in the morning under hazy skies (cool to start in th4 40s. but mild to finish in the 60s). Showers look to commence during the afternoon in Kentucky and Ohio first before moving into West Virginia. Given the pinwheel nature to the rain expected, any movement of trick or treat that does not include Sunday or Monday night as a final destination is a chancy one.

