Body found in Mason County

A body was found Thursday afternoon in the Letart area of Mason County, West Virginia.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A body was found Thursday afternoon in the Letart area, Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said.

The discovery was made along Gill Ridge Road.

West Virginia State Police are on the scene, along with county EMS crews. The road is blocked in that area.

Other details are unavailable now.

We have a crew at the scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

