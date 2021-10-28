COVID-19 W.Va. | 63 additional deaths reported, 951 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 28, 2021, there are currently 7,532 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 63 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,409 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 51-year old female from Lewis County, a 71-year old female from Mercer County, an 89-year old female from Upshur County, an 84-year old female from Tucker County, a 76-year old male from Mineral County, a 72-year old male from Mercer County, a 49-year old female from Wood County, a 50-year old male from Marshall County, an 80-year old male from Tucker County, an 88-year old female from Tucker County, a 69-year old female from Fayette County, a 66-year old female from Mercer County, a 60-year old female from Mercer County, a 51-year old male from Kanawha County, a 43-year old male from Marion County, a 74-year old female from Marshall County, a 59-year old female from Pendleton County, a 58-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 65-year old female from Morgan County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 90-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 77-year old male from Braxton County, a 54-year old male from Cabell County, a 57-year old male from Boone County, a 72-year old female from Preston County, a 74-year old male from Harrison County, an 80-year old female from Wetzel County, a 74-year old male from Gilmer County, a 70-year old male from Boone County, a 42-year old female from Kanawha County, an 82-year old male from Ohio County, a 36-year old male from Mercer County, a 54-year old male from Hampshire County, a 55-year old male from Harrison County, a 59-year old female from Upshur County, a 77-year old female from Kanawha County, a 77-year old female from Lewis County, a 49-year old male from Monroe County, an 85-year old female from Boone County, a 70-year old male from McDowell County, a 69-year old male from Randolph County, a 44-year old female from Braxton County, a 55-year old female from Ritchie County, a 74-year old male from McDowell County, a 42-year old female from Putnam County, an 81-year old female from Raleigh County, a 66-year old male from Wetzel County, a 54-year old female from Marion County, a 90-year old female from Marshall County, a 72-year old male from Tyler County, a 72-year old male from Mason County, an 86-year old female from Gilmer County, a 70-year old female from Nicholas County, a 52-year old male from Upshur County, a 74-year old female from Marshall County, a 75-year old female from Monongalia County, a 51-year old female from Raleigh County, a 57-year old female from Jackson County, an 82-year old male from Lincoln County, a 75-year old female from Boone County, a 70-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 50-year old male from Logan County, a 62-year old male from Marion County, and a 68-year old male from McDowell County. These deaths range from August through October 2021.

14 counties are color-coded red on the County Alert System map, indicating a high transmission rate. Seven are color-coded green, indicating a low transmission rate.

605 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital with COVID-19 complications, 194 have been admitted to the ICU and 115 are on ventilators.

258,141 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

5,191 cases of the Delta COVID-19 variant have been reported in the state.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 66 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 58 percent is fully vaccinated against the virus.

42,718 additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given out to fully vaccinated West Virginians.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (68), Berkeley (530), Boone (172), Braxton (36), Brooke (68), Cabell (318), Calhoun (44), Clay (32), Doddridge (101), Fayette (137), Gilmer (24), Grant (76), Greenbrier (102), Hampshire (82), Hancock (127), Hardy (85), Harrison (347), Jackson (92), Jefferson (115), Kanawha (661), Lewis (57), Lincoln (122), Logan (101), Marion (322), Marshall (88), Mason (56), McDowell (71), Mercer (210), Mineral (98), Mingo (141), Monongalia (649), Monroe (22), Morgan (61), Nicholas (156), Ohio (104), Pendleton (17), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (19), Preston (190), Putnam (299), Raleigh (370), Randolph (82), Ritchie (21), Roane (73), Summers (49), Taylor (122), Tucker (29), Tyler (15), Upshur (89), Wayne (101), Webster (49), Wetzel (84), Wirt (15), Wood (286), Wyoming (129). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

