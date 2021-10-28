Drivers adjusting to new roundabout in Gallia County

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The first roundabout in Gallia County is now open to traffic, and drivers are still getting used to the new traffic pattern.

“I was hoping for a light at first, but then this came and this is pretty awesome. I like this a lot,” said Courtney Kinney who lives nearby. “I think a lot of people at first were pretty upset like this is not going to be cool, and then they started using it and they’re like, wow, this is way easier than having to stop from both ends.”

The roundabout was constructed at the intersection of State Route 160 and State Route 554 in Bidwell, Ohio.

The intersection has been on the Ohio Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) radar for several years and was added to Gov. Mike DeWine’s list of intersections for safety improvements.

“Between 2014 and 2018 we did see 17 crashes at this intersection, and what is very concerning is over half of those resulted in injuries, so it was a problem that needed to be addressed and the roundabout was the solution that was recommended,” said Ashley Rittenhouse with ODOT District 10.

Before constructing the roundabout, ODOT added flashing LED lights to the stop signs, but it did not improve the crash numbers.

“Roundabouts are statistically proven to reduce crashes as compared to traditional intersections. When crashes do occur, they tend to be less severe,” Rittenhouse said.

Luke Santos, who lives across from the roundabout, said accidents used to back up traffic for miles.

“Every once and a while you’d get a really bad one and they’d land helicopters back here to life-flight people, if need be,” Santos said.

He says when it first opened a week ago, people were going the wrong way in the roundabout, but things are improving.

“It was a lot of people just stopping in the middle of the roundabout not knowing where to go. It was like Wild West out here,” he said.

While many drivers are becoming more comfortable, some confusion lingers.

“They don’t really know yet, but they are learning. People running through the yields is a problem trying to outrun someone, but if they go at it slow it keeps traffic moving,” said Dorsil McCoy who lives nearby.

With a two million dollar price tag, some people are not sure it was worth the money, but McCoy thinks it was the right choice.

“If it saves one life or a woman and children or whatever, you can’t replace that for two million dollars,” he said.

According to ODOT, roundabouts reduce all crashes by 44% and have a 72% to 87% reduction in fatal and injury crashes.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.