Gallia County see’s uptick in catalytic converter thefts

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - For about 40 years, Bill Bostic has managed his car lot, Bostic Motors, in Gallia County.

He has spent decades selling and fixing up cars, hoping they all sound smooth when he starts them up. He mainly does this to make sure the catalytic converter is where it’s supposed to be.

“If it had the catalytic converter off, it would be real loud, junky loud,” Bostic said.

It’s a roaring sound Bostic knows all too well, as he had three catalytic converters stolen from him last year.

“They’re stealing them from just all the car lots; they’re hitting them hard,” Bostic said.

More recently, within the last few months, another car lot just up the road has had multiple stolen from them.

“I don’t know, it’s a mess,” Bostic said.

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin says he’s received around 50 calls of catalytic converter thefts during the past six months.

The calls are not just from car lots, but also from residents in the community.

Champlin says this is an uptick in calls happening not just in Gallia, but across Ohio.

“They just climb under the car, cut it off, and take it somewhere,” Bostic said.

It’s a quick crime that leaves victims like Bostic breaking the bank to pay out of pocket.

“Some of them can run into 500 dollars ... they don’t cover your catalytic converters or nothing, insurance don’t,” Bostic said.

To help with their investigation, the sheriff’s office encourages you to file a report if you have had your catalytic converter stolen. You can do that by tapping here.

