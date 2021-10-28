“It’s good to be home” | Marshall welcomes new university president

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Former CEO of Intuit Brad Smith, who was voted in as the 38th president of Marshall University Thursday, promised to bring three mindsets to the position – dream bigger, deliver faster and define excellence.

After being approved by the Marshall University Board of Governors Thursday morning, Smith spoke in front of university staff, students, and facility at the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse on campus.

Smith, a Marshall University alumnus and Kenova, West Virginia native, began by saying it was ‘good to be home.’ He thanked soon to be outgoing Marshall University President, Jerome Gilbert, by telling him no one will ever fill his shoes.

He also thanked his daughters and his wife, Alys, who he called ‘his reason.’

“You’re going to find out that the best thing about having me in the presidency is that we are a package deal and I assure you she is the talent in the family,” said Smith. “She is a force for good and has a heart of gold.”

More than 40 nominations were submitted in the university’s search for the next president.

The candidate list included national and international contenders.

All the finalists in the search had a background in academia and currently hold positions at universities across the country, except for Smith.

“Why would someone who has had a career on the west coast come back and enter a process where they know they are the only non-traditional candidate who also happens to be a patron of the university knowing that those questions would cause many, if not more, to suggest that maybe I’m not qualified, and my candidacy is not legitimate. Well, my wife Alys would tell you, that it’s because I have a tendency to run towards danger not from it,” said Smith. “And while that may be true, I will tell you that the real reason can be summed up in one word – purpose.”

Smith addressed his skeptics by quoting Mark Twain.

“Mark twain once said the two most important days in your life are they day that you are born and the day you discuss why.”

Thursday, Smith defined his ‘why’ as leveling the playing field of opportunity in West Virginia and in Appalachia. Smith said his ‘why’ is to invest in those who invested in him.

“I see Marshall University and the education that it offers as the great equalizer,” Smith said. “It transforms obstacles into potential and possibility.”

“It did that for me and my brothers and many others who were first in their family to go to college and I consider it opportunity to be its president the greatest privilege to pay it forward.”

When asked about his vision for Marshall, Smith says developing the path forward would be a team sport.

Smith said the team will have to make ‘bold choices’, but that can be done with the right mindset.

“I haven’t seen success be limited when teams aim to high and miss. I actually see success limited when we aim too low and we hit,” said Smith. “We have a story to tell. We need to punch above our weight, and we need to stretch for the stars. I believe we have the talent, the capability to do it and I want us to dream bigger. I’m going to make mistakes. I have a steep learning curve. My mom tells me that I am made up entirely of flaws stitched together with good intentions, but I can promise you that is not as risky as that may sound because at Marshall it is a team sport. It is not I am Marshall or you are Marshall, it is we are Marshall.”

