Man arrested in connection with suspicious devices found on barges

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man has been arrested in connection with suspicious devices found on barges on the Ohio River, FBI officials said Wednesday.

The suspect was taken to the South Central Regional Jail in Charleston, West Virginia, after probable cause was found.

He was arrested Wednesday in Marietta, Ohio, FBI officials say.

There have been three separate cases involving suspicious devices since last Thursday – all near Wood and Pleasants counties in West Virginia.

On Wednesday afternoon, another case was reported in Greenup County, Kentucky, but it was determined to be a false alarm.

The man’s name and charges haven’t been released yet. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

