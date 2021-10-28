Man charged in connection to suspicious devices found on Ohio River

CHARLESTON – Federal authorities have charged a 42-year-old man in connection with multiple suspicious devices found on barges on the Ohio River.

A criminal complaint filed Thursday afternoon in U.S. Magistrate Court identified the suspect as Nathaniel Blayn Becker. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives charged Becker with possession of an unregistered firearm/explosive device.

An affidavit accompanying the complaint reveals that investigators determined a pipe used to make one of the devices had been purchased at a Lowe’s store. Lowe’s officials in Vienna, W.Va., then reviewed store records and determined the relevant purchase had been made at a Lowe’s store in Marietta, Ohio.

Surveillance video then identified a suspect and a vehicle, in which the same footage showed the suspect retrieve a pink bag from the red Ford Escape in question and walk away in the direction of an Interstate 77 bridge located less than one mile from the store’s parking lot.

Investigators used that information to continue their search Wednesday. That led to their spotting of a vehicle and driver matching that seen in the surveillance video, the affidavit states.

A traffic stop ensued and Becker was taken into custody, according to the affidavit. Becker was then incarcerated Wednesday morning at the South Central Regional Jail in Charleston, according to jail records and statements released Wednesday. FBI officials had already stated the arrest occurred Wednesday in Marietta, Ohio.

The affidavit states investigators found two pieces of pipe in the vehicle, along with clothing Becker had been observed wearing on the surveillance video.

The affidavit explains that investigators confirmed Thursday that Becker had not registered a destructive device in a national registry, thus further substantiating the charge.

There had been three separate cases involving suspicious devices since last Thursday – all near Wood and Pleasants counties in West Virginia.

On Wednesday afternoon, another case was reported in Greenup County, Kentucky, but it was determined to be a false alarm.

