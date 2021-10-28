Marshall University to name new president Thursday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- It’s the start of a new era as Marshall University will name a new president Thursday.

More than 40 nominations were submitted to the presidential search.

The candidate list included national and international contenders.

In the end, the five finalists are Dr. Bernard Arulanandam, Dr. Bret Danilowicz, Dr. Robyn Hannigan, Dr. Kathy Johnson, and Mr. Brad Smith.

All of the candidates have a background in academia and currently hold positions at universities across the country, except for Brad Smith.

Smith is a Kenova native and former CEO of Intuit who over the course of the years has given the university $30 million.

Smith is also a Marshall alum who co-founded the Wing 2 Wing foundation with his wife.

The finalists have spent time this month meeting with the Marshall and Huntington community at large.

They have visited the main campus in Huntington and the South Charleston campus, while answering questions from folks and telling them why they want the job.

The Board of Governors is scheduled to meet at 11 Thursday morning to name the university’s 38th president.

The ceremony will be live streamed. You’ll be able to watch it by clicking or tapping here.

