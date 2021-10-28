Advertisement

Marshall University to name new president Thursday

By Shannon Litton
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- It’s the start of a new era as Marshall University will name a new president Thursday.

More than 40 nominations were submitted to the presidential search.

The candidate list included national and international contenders.

In the end, the five finalists are Dr. Bernard Arulanandam, Dr. Bret Danilowicz, Dr. Robyn Hannigan, Dr. Kathy Johnson, and Mr. Brad Smith.

All of the candidates have a background in academia and currently hold positions at universities across the country, except for Brad Smith.

Smith is a Kenova native and former CEO of Intuit who over the course of the years has given the university $30 million.

Smith is also a Marshall alum who co-founded the Wing 2 Wing foundation with his wife.

The finalists have spent time this month meeting with the Marshall and Huntington community at large.

They have visited the main campus in Huntington and the South Charleston campus, while answering questions from folks and telling them why they want the job.

The Board of Governors is scheduled to meet at 11 Thursday morning to name the university’s 38th president.

The ceremony will be live streamed. You’ll be able to watch it by clicking or tapping here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sanitation worker hit by garbage truck
Garbage worker partially run over during morning trash run
Authorities continue finding suspicious devices on boats, barges
Another suspicious item found on barge on the Ohio River
Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page....
Parents outraged by ‘inappropriate actions’ at Ky. high school assembly
Police say Boggs was in his thirties and walking from a friends house when he got it.
Police hope to find answers for family of man struck by vehicle
Man arrested in connection with suspicious devices found on barges
Man arrested in connection with suspicious devices found on barges

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, October 28th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast
Southern WV CTC Trunk or Treat Thursday
Southern WV CTC Trunk or Treat Thursday
Marshall to name new president Thursday
Marshall to name new president Thursday
High School Homecoming skit controversy
High School Homecoming skit controversy