Advertisement

Reports: Complaint alleging sexual misconduct filed against Andrew Cuomo

This Wednesday May 27, 2020 file photo shows New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo during a news...
This Wednesday May 27, 2020 file photo shows New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo during a news conference in Washington. A criminal complaint filed with a court in Albany has charged former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo with a misdemeanor sex crime, according to a spokesman for the state court system.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A spokesman for New York State’s court system said a complaint for forcible touching has been filed against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, according to The New York Times.

Cuomo resigned from his post in August after multiple women came forward with accusations of inappropriate touching.

He has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page....
Parents outraged by ‘inappropriate actions’ at Ky. high school assembly
Sanitation worker hit by garbage truck
Garbage worker partially run over during morning trash run
Man arrested in connection with suspicious devices found on barges
Man arrested in connection with suspicious devices found on barges
Authorities continue finding suspicious devices on boats, barges
Another suspicious item found on barge on the Ohio River
Police say Boggs was in his thirties and walking from a friends house when he got it.
Police hope to find answers for family of man struck by vehicle

Latest News

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are among the headliners performing at the Grand Ole Opry on...
Grand Ole Opry 5000th show
Marshall University alumnus, Brad Smith, will become the 38th president of the university, the...
“It’s good to be home” | Marshall welcomes new university president
FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
Facebook changes company name to Meta to emphasize ‘metaverse’ vision
In this June 17, 2021, file photo Senate Health Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee...
Sen. Burr under investigation again for pandemic stock sales