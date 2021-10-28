Reports: Complaint alleging sexual misconduct filed against Andrew Cuomo
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - A spokesman for New York State’s court system said a complaint for forcible touching has been filed against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, according to The New York Times.
Cuomo resigned from his post in August after multiple women came forward with accusations of inappropriate touching.
He has repeatedly denied the allegations.
