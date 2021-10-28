Son of Marshall named next university president

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University alumnus, Brad Smith, will become the 38th president of the university, the Marshall University Board of Governors announced Thursday.

More than 40 nominations were submitted in the university’s search for the next president.

The candidate list included national and international contenders.

Smith was selected over four other candidates, Dr. Bernard Arulanandam, Dr. Bret Danilowicz, Dr. Robyn Hannigan and Dr. Kathy Johnson.

All the candidates had a background in academia and currently hold positions at universities across the country, except for Smith.

While visiting Marshall University’s South Charleston campus earlier this month, Smith acknowledged he is a non-traditional candidate for the job, being the only finalist who doesn’t have a background working in academia, but he said his track record would be an asset for the university.

“I believe the experiences I’ve had in the high-tech sector leading fast change in the Silicon Valley has produced a set of skills and an experience that I think will be helpful to our journey at Marshall University,” Smith said.

Smith is a Kenova native and former CEO of Intuit who over the course of the years has given the university $30 million.

Smith, who earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Marshall University, co-founded the Wing 2 Wing foundation with his wife. Smith now sits as the executive chairman of the company Intuit’s board of directors.

While CEO of Intuit from 2008 to 2019, Smith transformed the company’s business structure from a desktop software company to a cloud-based platform.

Before being named CEO, Smith was senior vice president and general manager of Intuit’s Small Business Division, which included the portfolio of QuickBooks, Quicken and payroll products.

In 2015, the West Virginia native and his wife established the Brad D. and Alys Smith Family Scholarship with a $10 million donation to Marshall University.

The scholarship, which gives first preference to students from West Virginia and Ohio, is meant to help propel students from underserved and overlooked zip codes into higher education.

In honor of another gift to the university, the undergraduate and graduate Schools of Businesses were each named The Brad D. Smith College of Business.

In April, Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert announced he would not extend his current contract, which ends in July 2022.

In an email to students and employees, he said he had given the matter considerable thought and had decided to “define the endpoint of my term as president of Marshall University.”

Dr. Jerome A. “Jerry” Gilbert became the 37th president of Marshall University in January 2016.

During his time at Marshall, Gilbert was recognized by the West Virginia Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission with its 2019 “Living the Dream Award” in the area of scholarship. He also was honored by The State Journal as a member of its 2019 Class of Who’s Who in West Virginia Business.

