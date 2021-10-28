Advertisement

Toyota proposes major expansion at Georgetown plant

In a proposal filed with the state, Toyota said it would be a $460 million investment.
In a proposal filed with the state, Toyota said it would be a $460 million investment.(Source: WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Victor Puente
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Toyota is proposing a major expansion at its Georgetown manufacturing plant.

In a proposal filed with the state, Toyota said it would be a $460 million investment. The proposal says the project is to build the most advanced vehicle production line that could build future advanced technology vehicles.

That includes facility enhancements and upgrades, which they say will include moves toward electrification. As more plants move toward producing electric vehicles, this is a sign Toyota is making similar plans.

They are also going to expand their powertrain capabilities. They say this will give them capacity to produce an extended range of vehicles.

Finally, they are changing the way they hire employees. No longer well employees be hired by a staffing service. Instead, employees will be hired directly by Toyota.

They say that change will directly impact 1,400 employees who are currently employed by Kelly Services, but will become direct hires of Toyota. That’s a permanent change for all new hires going forward.

The state has also approved $22.5 million in tax incentives for the proposal.

Toyota also announced that production of the Lexus ES and Lexus ES Hybrid will shift from Kentucky back to Japan prior to the next major model change.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The case of a man's body found in Mason County, West Virginia, is being investigated as a...
Man’s body found in pickup truck, investigated as homicide
Man arrested in connection with suspicious devices found on barges
Man arrested in connection with suspicious devices found on barges
There have been three separate cases involving suspicious devices since last Thursday – all...
Man arraigned in connection with suspicious devices found on Ohio River
Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page....
Parents outraged by ‘inappropriate actions’ at Ky. high school assembly
Son of Marshall named next university president

Latest News

U.S. Senate confirms Dr. Rahul Gupta as Director of National Drug Control Policy
Linda Sharp was last seen in Teays Valley on March, 20, 1986.
35-year-old cold case reopened in Putnam County
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
COVID-19 W.Va. | 17 additional deaths reported, 902 new cases
Hydroplane crash on I-64 in Huntington
Officials at King’s Daughters say more than 1,100 people are scheduled to receive their booster...
Moderna booster clinics begin Friday