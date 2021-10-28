Toyota proposes major expansion at Georgetown plant

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Toyota is proposing a major expansion at its Georgetown manufacturing plant.

In a proposal filed with the state, Toyota said it would be a $460 million investment. The proposal says the project is to build the most advanced vehicle production line that could build future advanced technology vehicles.

That includes facility enhancements and upgrades, which they say will include moves toward electrification. As more plants move toward producing electric vehicles, this is a sign Toyota is making similar plans.

They are also going to expand their powertrain capabilities. They say this will give them capacity to produce an extended range of vehicles.

Finally, they are changing the way they hire employees. No longer well employees be hired by a staffing service. Instead, employees will be hired directly by Toyota.

They say that change will directly impact 1,400 employees who are currently employed by Kelly Services, but will become direct hires of Toyota. That’s a permanent change for all new hires going forward.

The state has also approved $22.5 million in tax incentives for the proposal.

Toyota also announced that production of the Lexus ES and Lexus ES Hybrid will shift from Kentucky back to Japan prior to the next major model change.

