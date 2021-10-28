Advertisement

U.S. 35 East reopen at Silver Memorial Bridge

U.S. 35 East was closed part of Wednesday night after a tractor-trailer accident on the Silver...
U.S. 35 East was closed part of Wednesday night after a tractor-trailer accident on the Silver Memorial Bridge.(Gray)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE 10/27/21 @ 9:55 p.m.

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - U.S. 35 East is back open Wednesday night after a tractor-trailer accident on the Silver Memorial Bridge, our crew at the scene reports.

A substantial amount of oil was spilled in the crash, which was reported before 8 p.m.

There was no immediate report of injuries.

Traffic is still congested in that area, so drivers are asked to be extra careful.

ORIGINAL STORY

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - U.S. 35 East is expected to be closed for much of Wednesday night after a tractor-trailer accident on the Silver Memorial Bridge, Mason County 911 dispatchers say.

They say quite a bit of oil was spilled after the crash, which was reported before 8 p.m. There’s no immediate word about injuries.

The incident is affecting traffic going from Gallia County, Ohio, into Mason County. Drivers are having to take Ohio Route 7 and cross the Ohio River at Middleport into West Virginia.

