Advertisement

Trooper charged with murder in pursuit that killed 11-year-old girl

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 1:24 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - A New York state trooper has been charged with murder in the death of an 11-year-old girl by ramming his patrol vehicle into her family’s sport utility vehicle last December.

Trooper Christopher Baldner was indicted Wednesday on charges of murder, manslaughter and reckless endangerment in the death of 11-year-old Monica Goods.

The girl’s family was traveling on the New York State Thruway in 2020 when Baldner stopped them for speeding.

Baldner is accused of ramming the Goods family’s SUV twice. Monica was ejected and died.

Voicemail and email messages seeking comment were left with Baldner’s attorney.

Trooper Christopher Baldner was indicted on charges of murder, manslaughter and reckless...
Trooper Christopher Baldner was indicted on charges of murder, manslaughter and reckless endangerment in the death of 11-year-old Monica Goods, who was ejected from her family's SUV after the trooper allegedly rammed it.(Source: Goods Family, News 12 Brooklyn via CNN)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sanitation worker hit by garbage truck
Garbage worker partially run over during morning trash run
Authorities continue finding suspicious devices on boats, barges
Another suspicious item found on barge on the Ohio River
Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page....
Parents outraged by ‘inappropriate actions’ at Ky. high school assembly
Police say Boggs was in his thirties and walking from a friends house when he got it.
Police hope to find answers for family of man struck by vehicle
Members of the U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement gathered on Tuesday afternoon for a...
Task force awarded for record number of arrests

Latest News

The trooper is accused of ramming his police vehicle into the family's car twice during the...
Family speaks after trooper indicted in death of 11-year-old NY girl
Ohio University gives W.Va. resident access to in-state tuition
Ohio University gives W.Va. resident access to in-state tuition
Huntington to name new Police Chief Monday
Huntington to name new Police Chief Monday
American Legion post renamed to honor Chuck Yeager
American Legion post renamed to honor Chuck Yeager