Yeager Airport hopes to house electric planes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston’s Yeager Airport hopes to be at the forefront of state-of-the-art technology -- electric planes, to be exact.

In a meeting Wednesday, airport officials including CEO Nick Keller discussed the opportunities available with this type of flight.

“It really opens up new modes of transportation. It would not replace our traditional airlines,” Keller said.

Electrical Take-off and Landing, or eVTOL, is the technology for electric planes.

“Electrical vertical take-off and landing is really the future for the aerospace industry. We are talking about battery powered aircraft that have zero emissions,” Keller said.

The planes cannot yet be flown, but research is in progress and Yeager Airport said they are partnering with Marshall University to be a part of the research, too. Keller wants the Mountain State to be a site to manufacture plane parts and do research on their batteries.

“EVTOL combined with research with Marshall on aerospace battery goes hand-in-hand with bringing jobs and economic growth. If we can get research here then private companies can come there,” said Keller.

In order to install this technology, Keller the airport needs infrastructure like landing pads and electric charging stations.

“To electrify an airport costs anywhere from 500,000 to a million dollars,” Keller said. ”We are applying for federal grants, but it is in the tens of millions of dollars to have everything we would like.”

Thrasher Group is a consultant for Yeager Airport helping with the process. Heidi Handley, who is with the company, said this is the early stages but sees eVTOL as a way of moving jobs forward in West Virginia.

“Maybe they have been displaced by coal, and its a very translatable industry for the labor force,” said Handley.

Officials at Yeager Airport know the technology is taking off and hopes West Virginia lands jobs in the process.

