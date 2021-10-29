Advertisement

3G weather, grey, glum, gloomy

3D too, damp, dreary and dank!
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The last weekend of October is here and while we will not turn the clocks back until next weekend, the throwback to fall weather will roll on. In a nutshell, what you see is what you get so waves of rain followed by dry hours will be spinning thru like the spokes on a bicycle wheel. Trying to time each individual reminds me of tracking the spokes of energy as they rotate around the bike axel.

Frankly only the artificial intelligence (AI) or our super computers can even attempt to predict when and where it will rain.

Bottom line waves of rain followed by drying hours will be with us thru Saturday. So trick or treaters, CK Autumnfest goers and college football tailgaters will be kept on their toes as we use Doppler radar and the WSAZ weather app to track the frequent showers that pop up. Highs near 60 lows in upper 40′s-low 50s will see us thru the weekend though Sunday’s skies will brighten in time for trick or treat activities.

