$5.5 million in funding awarded to county jail project

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Some $5.5 million in funding has been announced for the ongoing construction of the new jail in Gallia County.

The Gallia County Board of Commissioners made that announcement Friday, saying the award came after 52 statewide requests for a $320 million funding pool.

According to a release from the Board of Commissioners, the current 57-year-old jail is located in the basement of the Gallia County Annex. With a recommended capacity of 11 inmates, it sometimes exceeds that.

By contrast, the new jail is designed to house 120 people.

“Out of 52 requests statewide totaling $320 million, we are truly honored and appreciative to have been selected to receive this $5.5 million grant award,” said Gallia County Board of Commissioners President Harold Montgomery in the release.

Passed and signed into law in December 2020, Ohio Senate Bill 310 included $50 million to support jail renovations throughout the state.

Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday also announced funding for new jails in Lawrence County ($16.8 million) and Scioto County ($1.5 million), as well as the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail ($1.9 million).

