County announces tentative plans to relax school mask mandate

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Cabell County Schools officials have announced tentative plans to relax mask mandates starting Monday, Nov. 1.

School officials on Thursday said the decision was based on Cabell County moving into the gold status on the state health department’s COVID-19 map. If the school system remains in that category, masking requirements will be relaxed for all students, staff and visitors.

“To ensure we are consistently out of the orange or red categories, we are pausing until Monday to tentatively lift the masking requirement,” Cabell County Schools Superintendent Dr. Ryan Saxe said in a release. “While we are pleased to see significant improvement, our community is not quite out of the woods when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic. The county’s infection and percent positivity rates continue to keep us teetering on re-entering the more dangerous ‘orange’ category.”

Saxe said school officials will monitor the health situation daily before making a final call. Should the county return to orange or red status on the WVDHHR’s COVID map, a mask mandate would be reinstated.

A mask mandate has been in place since early September when school board members approved it.

