COVID-19 W.Va. | 17 additional deaths reported, 902 new cases

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARELSTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 29, 2021, there are currently 7,629 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 17 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,426 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 73-year old male from Morgan County, an 86-year old female from Monongalia County, a 21-year old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year old male from Boone County, a 29-year old female from Monongalia County, a 63-year old male from Preston County, a 74-year old male from Mineral County, a 77-year old female from Boone County, a 78-year old male from Hancock County, a 38-year old female from Cabell County, a 72-year old female from Morgan County, a 64-year old female from Randolph County, an 80-year old male from Marion County, a 78-year old female from Kanawha County, an 87-year old female from Berkeley County, a 73-year old female from Fayette County, and a 75-year old male from Berkeley County.

14 of West Virginians 55 counties are currently color-coded red on the county alert system map, indicating a high transmission rate. Seven are color-coded green, indicating a low transmission rate.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
611 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are currently in the hospital with COVID-19 complications, 190 have been admitted to the ICU and 116 are on ventilators.

258,929 have recovered from COVID-19 complications since the beginning of the pandemic.

5,579 cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant have been reported.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 67 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 58 percent of that same population is fully vaccinated against the virus.

43,312 additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given out to fully vaccinated West Virginians.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (69), Berkeley (551), Boone (174), Braxton (31), Brooke (76), Cabell (320), Calhoun (48), Clay (30), Doddridge (96), Fayette (137), Gilmer (31), Grant (79), Greenbrier (114), Hampshire (84), Hancock (126), Hardy (87), Harrison (362), Jackson (83), Jefferson (128), Kanawha (650), Lewis (62), Lincoln (129), Logan (101), Marion (332), Marshall (80), Mason (56), McDowell (76), Mercer (236), Mineral (102), Mingo (137), Monongalia (617), Monroe (27), Morgan (54), Nicholas (171), Ohio (116), Pendleton (16), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (18), Preston (188), Putnam (311), Raleigh (365), Randolph (77), Ritchie (17), Roane (75), Summers (51), Taylor (110), Tucker (28), Tyler (13), Upshur (106), Wayne (99), Webster (53), Wetzel (86), Wirt (15), Wood (280), Wyoming (131). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Son of Marshall named next university president

