Haunted Majestic meet and greet with horror artist and author

You can meet Lynne Hansen and Jeff Strand at the Haunted Majestic on Saturday, October 30 from 7-11 p.m.

Atlanta-based horror artist Lynne Hansen will be visiting the Haunted Majestic to share her art alongside 13 horror writers from the West Virginia chapter of the Horror Writers Association. She created a special piece of art for the event, and all profits from the sale of the piece will benefit the Haunted Majestic’s charity for the night, Little Victories Animal Rescue, the tri-state’s only no-kill shelter.

Jeff Strand, whose horror/comedy novels include CLOWNS VS. SPIDERS, will appear along with a dozen other horror professionals at the Haunted Majestic this weekend.

