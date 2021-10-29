Homer Hickam talks new book on Studio 3

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Homer Hickam, the New York Times #1 bestselling author and NASA engineer made famous in the movie “October Sky,” based on his book ‘Rocket Boys’, released his new memoir DON’T BLOW YOURSELF UP on October 26th. The Coalwood, West Virginia native kickstarted his book release with a tour through West Virginia from October 23rd to October 28th.

Hickam’s tour began with a much anticipated virtual keynote appearance at the West Virginia Book Festival Saturday morning, October 23rd, at 9 a.m. as a featured speaker. On Monday, October 25th, Homer participated in a book signing at 5 p.m. followed by an on-stage presentation of the “Rocket Boys Mini-Musical” at 7 p.m. at Tamarack in Beckley to benefit Theatre West Virginia. This was followed by a series of school visits and book signings across the Mountain State.

When the Adams Hallmark stores chain asked him to come to their various locations in West Virginia and sign his latest memoir, Don’t Blow Yourself Up, Hickam says it occurred to him that maybe it should be for a greater purpose. Homer serves on the board of the world-famous Space Camp in Huntsville, Alabama. It has bothered him over the years that not enough West Virginia students are afforded the opportunity to attend.

“There are several scholarships available for Space Camp,” Hickam says, “but none that is just for West Virginia kids.”

Homer approached the Adams Hallmark family with the idea of setting up a NASA Space Camp scholarship program for West Virginia students and was met with an enthusiastic response from Andrea and Paul Adams, siblings who recently took over the business after the passing of their father and founder of the company, H. M. “Mike” Adams. The scholarship will be named the “Mike Adams Space Camp Scholarship.”

A contribution will be made by Adams Hallmark to this important scholarship with every purchase of Hickam’s new memoir, with Hickam also contributing to the scholarship fund for West Virginia students.

Also appearing at each of the in-person book signing events in Beckley, Morgantown, Bridgeport, Parkersburg, Charleston, and Huntington will be award-winning West Virginia-based authors Dreama Denver, wife of late Gilligan’s Island star Bob Denver and Danny Boyd, the Charleston-based author, playwright, and filmmaker.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.