Advertisement

Jobless rates fall in 116 of Kentucky’s 120 counties

Unemployment
Unemployment(WYMT)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Unemployment rates fell in 116 of Kentucky’s 120 counties between September 2020 and September 2021.

The report from the Kentucky Center for Statistics shows that jobless rates rose in two of the state’s counties and stayed the same in two others during that time.

The center says Cumberland, Oldham and Woodford counties had the lowest jobless rates at 2.8% each.

Shelby and Spencer counties were next at 3% each.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 11.1%.

It was followed by Breathitt County at 8.8%; Harlan County at 7.9%; Martin County at 7.8%; Carter County at 7.1%.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The case of a man's body found in Mason County, West Virginia, is being investigated as a...
Man’s body found in pickup truck, investigated as homicide
Hydroplane crash on I-64 in Huntington
Toddler found by neighbor wearing nothing but dirty diaper; mother faces charges
Toddler found by neighbor wearing nothing but dirty diaper; mother faces charges
Marshall University joins Sun Belt Conference
Huntington Police say Chrystina Judd was last seen Sept. 7 in the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Police asks public for help finding missing woman

Latest News

Construction to slow I-64 traffic in Milton area
Walk to End Alzheimer's today in Charleston
Walk to End Alzheimer's today in Charleston
Person hurt in South Charleston shooting
Person hurt in South Charleston shooting
Toddler found by neighbor wearing nothing but dirty diaper; mother faces charges
One person was taken to the hospital late Friday night after a shooting reported in the 200...
Person hurt in South Charleston shooting