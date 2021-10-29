Jobless rates fall in 116 of Kentucky’s 120 counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Unemployment rates fell in 116 of Kentucky’s 120 counties between September 2020 and September 2021.

The report from the Kentucky Center for Statistics shows that jobless rates rose in two of the state’s counties and stayed the same in two others during that time.

The center says Cumberland, Oldham and Woodford counties had the lowest jobless rates at 2.8% each.

Shelby and Spencer counties were next at 3% each.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 11.1%.

It was followed by Breathitt County at 8.8%; Harlan County at 7.9%; Martin County at 7.8%; Carter County at 7.1%.

