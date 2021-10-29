Advertisement

Kentucky Gov. Beshear presents $10 million grant for Johnson County school project

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday made several stops across eastern Kentucky, including one at Johnson Central High School.

Beshear presented school officials with a $10 million grant for a new career and technology center.

Johnson Central was one of six schools in the state to be awarded $10 million. School officials have big plans for the funding, namely the career and technology center, along with bond funding available to them.

The current high school will become the new middle school, and they will have access to the older technology there. The grant was provided through the School Facilities Construction Commission, with $75 million allocated for renovation and construction of CTE centers.

Johnson County was one of 32 districts to apply and was one of six schools to receive the maximum award of $10 million.

School officials say the grant will allow Johnson Central to offer even more pathways and opportunities for their students with some of the best facilities in eastern Kentucky.

