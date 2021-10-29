Advertisement

Marshall University joins Sun Belt Conference

(Marshall Athletics)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Marshall University has joined Southern Miss and Old Dominion in the exit from Conference USA.

Friday, Marshall University Athletics released a video announcing the Herd’s new future, confirming it will be joining the Sun Belt Conference.

While showcasing parts of Huntington and highlights from Marshall University Athletics, the hype video says, “So lets have some fun in the sunbelt.”

This is a developing story.

