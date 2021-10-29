Memorial Health System bringing new health services to Athens County

ATHENS, Ohio. (WTAP) - Memorial Health System is bringing multiple new health services to Athens.

Some of those services - such as Departments of Orthopedics, Obstetrics, and Gynecology and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine - will be coming as soon as November.

At a later date, a new, freestanding emergency department will be added as well. According to a press release, it will be equipped with CT scanning, x-ray services, ultrasound, and more.

Scott Cantley, Memorial Health System’s president and CEO, said, “You know, we hope to build great healthcare in any market that we’re in - great healthcare that allows people to have local access to care. So, in Athens, it really started with a few physicians that wanted to join the Memorial System and be a part of our infrastructure and it’s just continued to grow…,”

The emergency department is scheduled to open in July of next year. It will be located on Columbus Road.

