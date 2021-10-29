Advertisement

Memorial Health System bringing new health services to Athens County

The emergency department is scheduled to open in July of 2022.
The emergency department is scheduled to open in July of 2022.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ohio. (WTAP) - Memorial Health System is bringing multiple new health services to Athens.

Some of those services - such as Departments of Orthopedics, Obstetrics, and Gynecology and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine - will be coming as soon as November.

At a later date, a new, freestanding emergency department will be added as well. According to a press release, it will be equipped with CT scanning, x-ray services, ultrasound, and more.

Scott Cantley, Memorial Health System’s president and CEO, said, “You know, we hope to build great healthcare in any market that we’re in - great healthcare that allows people to have local access to care. So, in Athens, it really started with a few physicians that wanted to join the Memorial System and be a part of our infrastructure and it’s just continued to grow…,”

The emergency department is scheduled to open in July of next year. It will be located on Columbus Road.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The case of a man's body found in Mason County, West Virginia, is being investigated as a...
Man’s body found in pickup truck, investigated as homicide
Hydroplane crash on I-64 in Huntington
Toddler found by neighbor wearing nothing but dirty diaper; mother faces charges
Toddler found by neighbor wearing nothing but dirty diaper; mother faces charges
Marshall University joins Sun Belt Conference
Huntington Police say Chrystina Judd was last seen Sept. 7 in the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Police asks public for help finding missing woman

Latest News

Construction to slow I-64 traffic in Milton area
Walk to End Alzheimer's today in Charleston
Walk to End Alzheimer's today in Charleston
Person hurt in South Charleston shooting
Person hurt in South Charleston shooting
Toddler found by neighbor wearing nothing but dirty diaper; mother faces charges
One person was taken to the hospital late Friday night after a shooting reported in the 200...
Person hurt in South Charleston shooting