Moderna booster clinics begin Friday

RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) -- It’s time for many folks to get their COVID-19 booster shot.

Friday, a Moderna booster clinic is being held at the King’s Daughters Pavillion in Russell.

Officials at King’s Daughters say more than 1,100 people are scheduled to receive their booster shot between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Friday.

While it’s a Moderna clinic, the CDC recently approved the mixing of booster shots, so even if you didn’t receive the Moderna vaccine when you first went to get vaccinated, the CDC says you’re in the clear.

The booster clinic is by appointment only, but there will be more opportunities in the coming weeks for folks to roll up their sleeves and get their shot.

The clinics are being held on the following dates from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Friday, October 29

Saturday, November 6

Friday, November 12

Saturday, November 20

King’s Daughters Medical Center official say booster doses are available to:

Those who are 65 or older

Younger people who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 because of medical conditions, such as hypertension and heart disease; diabetes; cancer or blood disorders; weakened immune system; chronic lung, kidney or liver disease; dementia; pregnancy; former smokers; and those certain disabilities

Those whose jobs put them at higher risk for exposure to the virus. This includes those in the medical professions; education; food and agriculture; manufacturing; public safety and corrections; U.S. Postal Service; public transit; and grocery store workers.

To make an appointment, you can call (606) 408-COVD (2863).

