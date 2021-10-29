Moonshine, Music and Makers Festival kicks off in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A new festival is officially underway in Eastern Kentucky.

The Moonshine, Music and Makers Festival began with a little sunshine and whole lot of moonshine.

Organizers said, though it is a new festival, it is showing a lot of promise.

“We’re excited to finally get this one off the ground. We were going to do it earlier in the fall,” said Jimmy Carter, the Pikeville Mayor.

The festival was originally postponed due to COVID-19 concerns earlier this year. Now, the streets are full of vendors, moonshine and lots of people.

“Because I think people need it. People are wanting to get out, socialize some more, and be outdoors and celebrate the fall season. And certainly, I think this is the best time to do that,” said Jill Fraley Dotson, the Executive Director of Economic Development.

