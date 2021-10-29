Police asks public for help finding missing woman

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For more than a month, sleepless nights have plagued Lora Lucas as she searches for her daughter Chrystina Judd, who is 28 years old.

“I just don’t have a good feeling at all, and I just want her home and safe and I just have a feeling that’s not gonna happen,” Lucas said.

For Lucas, this has been a mother’s worst nightmare.

“Panic attacks, always panic attacks … wouldn’t be this long without [her] calling me,” Lucas said.

According to the Huntington Police Department, Judd was last seen around 1 p.m. Sept. 7 in the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Officers say her boyfriend was the one who reported her missing, but that happened a couple days later on the 9th.

“We were kind of behind the eight-ball to begin with. It was several days she had been missing before we were even notified,” Huntington Police Department Capt. Larry Zimmerman said.

Police say Judd was last seen by her boyfriend getting into a silver or light-colored SUV, possibly a newer model Jeep SUV, with an unknown registration. Officers say it could’ve been from Ohio.

The vehicle had what appeared to be factory rims and tinted windows.

Huntington police say Judd is 5′1″ and 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She also has star- shaped tattoos on her right foot.

She was last seen wearing a beige shirt with a colored design, cut-off shorts and a pair of Nike Air Max Ones that were white, blue, and black.

“Anytime we have a missing person case, the harder information becomes to get. Video evidence disappears, people forget what they may have seen. So, it’s really important we get the information quickly. Unfortunately that hasn’t happened in this case,” Zimmerman said.

“I just feel like I’m not doing enough. That’s what makes me feel bad,” Lucas said.

So as of now, the case remains at a standstill. Police are relying on tips from the public to help bring Judd’s family together once again.

If you have any information on Judd’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Huntington Police Department at 304-696-4470.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.