Hydroplane crash on I-64 in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- All lanes of I-64 have been reopened following an accident where a vehicle hydroplaned and went into a ditch.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- First responders are on the scene of a single vehicle crash on I-64.

It’s at mile marker 11 near the Hal Greer Boulevard Intersection.

A vehicle was traveling east when it hydroplaned, officials say.

The car traveled out off the road and into a ditch.

This happened just before 8 a.m Friday.

No word on possible injuries.

Traffic is getting through, but the far right lane, the slow lane, is shut down.

It was raining at the time of the crash. Huntington police and fire crews are on the scene.

WSAZ has a news crew at the crash scene.

