35-year-old cold case reopened in Putnam County

Linda Sharp was last seen in Teays Valley on March, 20, 1986.
Linda Sharp was last seen in Teays Valley on March, 20, 1986.(Putnam County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A cold case involving a 1986 murder has been reopened, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office posted a flyer that was generated at the time of Linda Sharp’s murder on its Facebook page.

The flyer depicts two persons of interest that have never been identified.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sharp was a lifelong resident of Nitro, West Virginia and was last seen in Teays Valley, West Virginia on March 20, 1986 in the early morning hours. Sharp was later discovered along the St. Albans exit of I-64.

Anyone with information about the cases is urged to contact Lt. Chad Weaver at 304-389-8299 or Detective John Hedrick at 304-561-5373.

