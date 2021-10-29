Toddler found by neighbor wearing nothing but dirty diaper, mother facing charges

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A mother is facing charges of child neglect creating risk of injury after her child was found at a neighbors’ home wearing nothing but a dirty diaper and her home was described as deplorable by sheriff’s deputies.

According to the criminal complaint, on October 14, a woman called 911 stating that a toddler had shown up at her front door wearing nothing buy a diaper.

When deputies arrived at the home along Silverton Road, they found a child covered in feces from his thighs to his knees due to a diaper that was overflowing. The child was wearing no shoes, socks, or shirt. The young boy, around the age of three, also had what appeared to be glue in his hair and dirt caked on his body from his feet to his knees.

The mother, Jaclyn Raquel Grayson, 29, of Ravenswood, did arrived and took the child back to her home along Mill Drive, officials say.

According to the complaint, the home where the child was found is approximately 84 yards from his home.

After changing the child’s diaper, the mother came back outside to speak with officials and told them the boy’s father and uncle were supposed to be watching him and three other children inside the home.

While speaking with Grayson, deputies say the 3-year-old boy came running from around the side of the home. The mother put him back inside the home, but deputies say he must have slipped out again without being seen because a few moments later a neighbor from down the street brought the child back to the residence. That home was roughly 82 yards from the home.

Child Protective Services were called to assist at the scene. According to reports from CPS, all of the children inside the home were found to be very dirty.

While inside the home, deputies found a smoking device used for methamphetamine in plain sight. Deputies say the children’s parents admitted to using methamphetamine.

Also, while at the home, a CPS worker fell through a portion of the floor in the kitchen due rotten conditions.

According to deputies, the entire home was filthy and unsafe for small children to be living in.

Food was scattered throughout the room the children shared in the home. Dirty diapers were found on the bed and there was only one blanket between the two beds in the room, the complaint states.

The investigating deputies stated the following in the criminal complaint, “In my training and experience, I have conducted and been involved in many investigation involving users of methamphetamine. Often times the users will stay up for days at a time before sleeping for ling periods. Making it difficult to provide the care needed to properly care for children.”

