Advertisement

White House renews bid to end ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from the South Court Auditorium on the...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday launched a second bid to end a Trump-era policy to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court, while also reaffirming a commitment to reinstate it under court order.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the “Remain in Mexico” policy likely contributed to a drop in illegal border crossings in 2019 but with “substantial and unjustifiable human costs” to asylum-seekers who were exposed to violence while waiting in Mexico.

The announcement came more than two months after a federal judge in Texas ordered that the policy be reinstated “in good faith,” while leaving an opening for the administration to try again to justify its move.

Some of the administration’s most prominent pro-immigration allies say it took too long for Mayorkas to draft Friday’s opinion.

The administration said earlier this month that it expected to reinstate the policy, known officially as “Migrant Protection Protocols,” by mid-November, subject to the Mexican government’s approval. It has been working to meet Mexico’s demands to generally conclude cases in 180 days and improve asylum-seekers’ access to legal representation and case information.

Many U.S.-based legal aid groups who worked with asylum-seekers in Mexico who were subject to the policy say they will no longer accept such cases, raising questions about how the U.S. can satisfy Mexico’s insistence on better access to counsel. Administration officials say they believe there are enough other attorneys who will represent asylum-seekers sent back to Mexico.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The case of a man's body found in Mason County, West Virginia, is being investigated as a...
Man’s body found in pickup truck, investigated as homicide
Man arrested in connection with suspicious devices found on barges
Man arrested in connection with suspicious devices found on barges
There have been three separate cases involving suspicious devices since last Thursday – all...
Man arraigned in connection with suspicious devices found on Ohio River
Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page....
Parents outraged by ‘inappropriate actions’ at Ky. high school assembly
Son of Marshall named next university president

Latest News

It's that time of year again, costumes, candy and COVID-19. But, this year the pandemic is...
As COVID cases fall, Halloween brings more fun and less fear
Young Inventor Challenge
Young Inventor Challenge
Laser hair removal with Living Well
Laser hair removal with Living Well
Haunted Majestic Meet and Greet with Horror Artist and Author
Haunted Majestic meet and greet with horror artist and author
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived at the Vatican on Friday and met with...
Biden: Pope told him he should ‘keep receiving communion’