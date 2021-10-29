HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The Young Inventor Challenge’s mission is to inspire the next generation to use creativity, critical thinking, and STEAM skills in the invention and innovation process and to connect professionals within the toy and game industry to mentor young innovators in their design process.

The 15th Annual Young Inventor Challenge, provides an opportunity for children ages 6 to18 to develop and pitch their original inventions to major toy and game companies, industry professionals, members of the media and general public. This unique and educational experience ignites imagination, creativity and presentation skills like no other, providing a means of taking these inventions to greater heights, with professional critiques from industry experts.

The Young Inventor Challenge is the only young inventor program that has sponsorship and mentoring participation from top toy and game manufacturers around the world. Many of the winning inventions have been licensed by these global companies and can be found on store shelves today!

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.