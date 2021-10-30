Construction to slow I-64 traffic in Milton area

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – We have a traffic alert for drivers who use Interstate 64 in the Milton area.

Starting at 6 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, contractors will close the slow lane on the eastbound I-64 Lee Creek bridge.

If you have Halloween plans, it’s important to give yourself some extra time.

Contractors had originally planned to start work on both the interstate bridges over Lee Creek and the nearby bridges over Kilgore Creek on Monday.

However, with heavy rain in the forecast and the need to pour concrete, the West Virginia Division of Highways and the contractor decided to postpone the work.

