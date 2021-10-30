First Warning Forecast | Damp weather to exit while chill lingers

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Saturday caps off what has been a dreary stretch of weather these past few days with clouds and occasional showers. Sunday begins to see some drying, and the first few days of the upcoming work week start fairly dry. This will change by the end of the week when another weather system brings renewed precipitation chances to the region. While most of that precipitation falls as rain, it is currently not out of the question that the first snowflakes of the season may fall as well. But, a lot has to come together just right for that to happen, so there is plenty of time to fine-tune the forecast. Either way, temperatures turn much chillier by the end of the work week, with the region’s first widespread freeze also looking likely.

Patchy rain/drizzle/mist/fog remains in the forecast Saturday evening, including for trick-or-treat festivities. Temperatures fall slightly to the low 50s by midnight.

Expect a cloudy sky overnight into Sunday morning with continued light shower/misty/drizzly activity. Low temperatures drop a bit more to the upper 40s by sunrise.

Halloween on Sunday starts with a cloudy sky and lingering showers/drizzle in the morning, mainly across eastern portions of West Virginia. Drier air filters in for the afternoon, and clouds try to break for a bit of sunshine. High temperatures rise to near 60 degrees with a breeze.

Monday finally sees a dry day from start to finish under a mix of clouds and sun. Afternoon temperatures hover in the upper 50s.

A couple light showers may cross Monday night, but Tuesday stays dry again under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures come up even cooler, however, only rising to the low 50s.

Wednesday morning is when the first widespread freeze of the season is expected as low temperatures fall to near 30 degrees. Afternoon temperatures rise back to near 50 degrees in the afternoon under a partly cloudy sky.

By Thursday and Friday, rain showers are set to return. However, afternoon temperatures will be stuck in the 40s both days. At night, temperatures fall very close to the freezing mark in the low to mid 30s. With moisture sticking around, it is possible the first flakes of the season will be seen.

A few showers may linger into Saturday under a partly cloudy sky. Expect a high temperature around 50 degrees.

