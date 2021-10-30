Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Stubborn showers linger one more day

By Andy Chilian
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 8:04 AM EDT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A large area of low pressure which has brought periodic showers the past couple days remains in the vicinity for yet another day. As a result, rain chances stay in the forecast, although rain will be sporadic and light in nature, which is more of a nuisance in planning any outdoor activities. While there will likely be breaks in precipitation, it is always best to be prepared anyway. That includes the many communities having trick-or-treat Saturday evening (complete list here). By Halloween itself on Sunday, lingering showers in the morning will give way to drier conditions by the evening. This leads into a dry start to the work week followed by a damper end that turns dramatically chillier.

Saturday morning starts with clouds and temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Showers are being seen primarily across Kentucky and southwestern portions of West Virginia.

Throughout the day on Saturday, expect a cloudy sky with temperatures staying in the 50s. Showers will be patchy/scattered in nature, meaning there can be breaks in precipitation but also the threat for rain at any time. The rain will stay relatively light, however, so no torrential downpours are anticipated.

Patchy rain/scattered showers remain in the forecast Saturday evening, including for trick-or-treat festivities, and overnight as temperatures fall to the low 50s by midnight and eventually to the upper 40s by sunrise Sunday.

Halloween on Sunday starts with lingering showers/drizzle in the morning, followed by drier conditions in the afternoon and some sunshine returns. High temperatures get back to near 60 degrees.

Monday finally sees a dry day from start to finish under a mix of clouds and sun. Afternoon temperatures hover near the 60 degree mark.

A couple light showers may cross Monday night, but Tuesday stays dry again under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures come up a bit cooler, however, only rising to the mid 50s.

Wednesday’s temperatures fall to near 50 degrees in the afternoon under a partly cloudy sky.

By Thursday and Friday, rain showers are set to return. However, afternoon temperatures will be stuck in the 40s both days. At night, temperatures fall very close to the freezing mark in the low to mid 30s. With moisture sticking around, it is possible the first flakes of the season will be seen.

