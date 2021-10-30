Advertisement

Marshall blanks Panthers

Marshall improves to 5-3 overall and 3-1 in CUSA
Marshall improves to 5-3 overall and 3-1 in CUSA(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall Thundering Herd dominated Florida International Saturday afternoon and won by a final score of 38-0. They are now 5-3 overall and 3-1 in Conference USA. The Herd erupted for 21 points in the second quarter which was more than enough to get the win.

Rasheen Ali ran for 133 yards and two touchdowns with the rushing attack totaling 246 on the day. The Marshall defense held FIU to just 268 total yards and they play at FAU next Saturday.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The case of a man's body found in Mason County, West Virginia, is being investigated as a...
Man’s body found in pickup truck, investigated as homicide
Huntington Police say Chrystina Judd was last seen Sept. 7 in the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Police asks public for help finding missing woman
Monica Keiling is sharing her story in hopes of helping others.
Young mom grapples with breast cancer diagnosis
Toddler found by neighbor wearing nothing but dirty diaper; mother faces charges
Toddler found by neighbor wearing nothing but dirty diaper; mother faces charges
Hydroplane crash on I-64 in Huntington

Latest News

Iowa State at West Virginia
WVU upsets #22 Iowa State
Poca vs Herbert Hoover highlights
Who’s #1? Huskies will be soon in Class AA
Martinsburg vs Spring Valley highlights
Spring Valley knocks off #1
Johnson Central vs Belfry highlights
Johnson Central wins at Belfry