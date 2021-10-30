Marshall blanks Panthers

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall Thundering Herd dominated Florida International Saturday afternoon and won by a final score of 38-0. They are now 5-3 overall and 3-1 in Conference USA. The Herd erupted for 21 points in the second quarter which was more than enough to get the win.

Rasheen Ali ran for 133 yards and two touchdowns with the rushing attack totaling 246 on the day. The Marshall defense held FIU to just 268 total yards and they play at FAU next Saturday.

This story will be updated.

