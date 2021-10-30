Person hurt in South Charleston shooting

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was taken to the hospital late Friday night after a shooting in the 200 block of Sixth Avenue in South Charleston, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The incident was reported around 11:30 p.m. at a parking lot in that area.

There’s no word on the extent of the victim’s injuries.

The South Charleston Police Department is handling the investigation.

