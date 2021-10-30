Advertisement

Person hurt in South Charleston shooting

One person was taken to the hospital late Friday night after a shooting reported in the 200 block of Sixth Avenue in South Charleston.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was taken to the hospital late Friday night after a shooting in the 200 block of Sixth Avenue in South Charleston, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The incident was reported around 11:30 p.m. at a parking lot in that area.

There’s no word on the extent of the victim’s injuries.

The South Charleston Police Department is handling the investigation.

