Weather cooperates for trick-or-treat in Huntington

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Parents in Huntington kept their eyes on the weather radar Friday, hoping Mother Nature would cooperate with trick-or-treat.

Some communities delayed trick-or-treat to avoid rainy weather.

Huntington’s was held Friday on what turned out to be a pleasant evening, and kids were relieved they didn’t have to wear ponchos overtop of their costumes.

“It is the perfect evening,” Kelly Dixon, who wore a Tom Brady New England Patriots jersey, said. “We were worried all day about it, but it’s a perfect evening for trick-or-treat.”

Plans for trick-or-treat in Portsmouth and Scioto County have been slightly changed, but not due to weather.

It’s been extended an hour and will run now from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday instead of 5 to 7 p.m. to allow families time to participate and also get to high school football playoff games.

