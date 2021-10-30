Weekend weather woes and wows

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The last weekend of October is here and it’s also the last weekend on daylight savings time! That means we have to make the most of our free time when temperatures are near 60. Since by late next week an early winter-like chill and the first snow flakes of the season will be with us. As for your weekend plans, take a cue from our friends from the CK Autumnfest who have moved their marquee events to a drier Sunday and away from a wet Saturday.

Specifically Saturday will be a rather dull and dreary day under an overcast sky. Like Friday the bulk of the rain will be front-loaded in the morning with some mid-day afternoon drying before wrap around new showers arrive by day’s end. If you are planning a tailgate at the Joan (MU 3:30 kick), Milan-Puskar (2pm Big 12 start) or at the ‘Shoe in Columbus (7:30 kick), factor some dampness into your event and by all means add some chili or soup to the menu since when it rains, temperatures in the 50s will feel cool-ish.

Sunday may start damp from Charleston east but leftover rains will be departing and skies will brighten by afternoon. Highs will be close to 60 in the sun.

