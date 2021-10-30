Advertisement

WSAZ to convert to ATSC 3.0 NEXTGEN transmission by Dec. 2

Only antenna users will be affected
A roof-mounted digital TV antenna.
A roof-mounted digital TV antenna.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – WSAZ NewsChannel 3 intends to relocate its ATSC 1.0 signal to a different frequency and begin broadcasting in the NEXTGEN (ATSC 3.0) transmission standard at 10 a.m. Dec. 2, 2021.

If you currently use an antenna to receive WSAZ NewsChannel 3 for free, you may need to obtain new equipment to receive the ATSC 3.0 signal, or you will need to rescan your television set on or after Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. to receive the relocated ATSC 1.0 signal over the air.

Cable and satellite viewers will not be affected. For more information on how to rescan your TV’s tuner, visit WSAZ.com or call 304-690-3025 during normal business hours.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The case of a man's body found in Mason County, West Virginia, is being investigated as a...
Man’s body found in pickup truck, investigated as homicide
Man arrested in connection with suspicious devices found on barges
Man arrested in connection with suspicious devices found on barges
There have been three separate cases involving suspicious devices since last Thursday – all...
Man arraigned in connection with suspicious devices found on Ohio River
Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page....
Parents outraged by ‘inappropriate actions’ at Ky. high school assembly
Son of Marshall named next university president

Latest News

Monica Keiling is sharing her story in hopes of helping others.
Young mom grapples with breast cancer diagnosis
U.S. Senate confirms Dr. Rahul Gupta as Director of National Drug Control Policy
U.S. Senate confirms Dr. Rahul Gupta as Director of National Drug Control Policy
35-year-old cold case reopened in Putnam County
35-year-old cold case reopened in Putnam County
Huntington Police say Chrystina Judd was last seen Sept. 7 in the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Police asks public for help finding missing woman