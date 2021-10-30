WSAZ to convert to ATSC 3.0 NEXTGEN transmission by Dec. 2

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – WSAZ NewsChannel 3 intends to relocate its ATSC 1.0 signal to a different frequency and begin broadcasting in the NEXTGEN (ATSC 3.0) transmission standard at 10 a.m. Dec. 2, 2021.

If you currently use an antenna to receive WSAZ NewsChannel 3 for free, you may need to obtain new equipment to receive the ATSC 3.0 signal, or you will need to rescan your television set on or after Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. to receive the relocated ATSC 1.0 signal over the air.

Cable and satellite viewers will not be affected. For more information on how to rescan your TV’s tuner, visit WSAZ.com or call 304-690-3025 during normal business hours.

