MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Mountaineers ended October with a two game winning streak as they beat #22 Iowa State by a final of 38-31. Leddie Brown rushed for two touchdowns and 109 yards while quarterback Jarret Doege threw for 370 yards and three scores.

The Mountaineers improve to 4-4 overall and 2-3 in the Big 12. This story will be updated.

