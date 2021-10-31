Advertisement

Cabell Schools to tentatively lift mask requirement

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell County Schools masking requirement will be tentatively lifted beginning Monday, November 1st.

The school district made the announcement Thursday after the county moved into the gold category on the state’s COVID-19 map.

Beginning Monday, the mask requirement will be relaxed for students, staff and faculty.

Dr. Saxe says the district’s masking requirement, originally approved by the Cabell County Board of Education Thursday, September 2nd, will be reinstated immediately if the county reenters the orange or red categories on the WVDHHR COVID-19 reporting map.

