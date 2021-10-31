Advertisement

ESPN’s College GameDay comes to Cincinnati for the first time

ESPN's College GameDay will be coming to the University of Cincinnati.(gobearcats.com)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -ESPN’s College Game Day is coming to the University of Cincinnati Saturday for the first time.

They will broadcast from UC’s campus just before the game against Tulsa.

It will start at 9 a.m. and run until noon.

College Gameday posted the announcement on Twitter.

The Bearcats are ranked number two in the new AP Top 25.

UC’s trail is only top-ranked by Georgia in the top 25. UC is followed by Oklahoma, Alabama and Ohio State in the new top five.

